Bank of America Securities has upgraded Vedanta to a ‘buy’ rating from ‘neutral’ raising the target price to Rs 485 versus its earlier target price of Rs 365.

The firm has also raised a target price on Hindalco to Rs 715. Hindalco remains a preferred pick in the aluminium space.

