Bajaj Finserv has outperformed Nifty in last one week. The stock is up close to 11 percent with Nifty being up 4.1 percent. From December 20, 2021 to January 5, 2022, Bajaj Finserv is up close to 16.5 percent compared to Nifty gain of around 9.2 percent. On a monthly basis, the stock is up 2.1 percent compared to Nifty gain of 2.6 percent. Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.