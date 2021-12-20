Axis Capital initiates coverage on CarTrade, HDFC Securities on Angel One

Axis Capital initiates a buy on the CarTrade stock with a target price of Rs 1,600. Also HDFC Securities as initiated a buy on the Angel One stock. Here the target price is Rs 1,770.

Axis Capital has initiated a buy on the CarTrade stock with a target price of Rs 1,600, which is a potential 77 percent upside from current levels. Axis Capital believes that it is a pure player in digitalization and consolidating trends. In fact, a company has a dominant presence in the highly profitable new cars and an auction business.

Also, HDFC Securities initiated a buy on Angel One stock. Here the target price is Rs 1,770 another 45-50 percent upside from current levels. The company's willingness to prioritise speed over efficiency is not only bold, but it believes it has got a big first-mover advantage because of that.

