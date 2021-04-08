Axis Capital expects strong Q4 numbers from Divi's Lab; have 'buy' call on DRL

VIDEOS

Updated : April 08, 2021 10:39 AM IST

Prakash Agarwal, deputy head-research & executive director-pharmaceuticals at Axis Capital on Thursday said that they are expecting a strong set of numbers from Divi's Laboratories.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said, “On active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) front we have coverage only for Divi’s Laboratories and here we expect a strong set of numbers given that they were frontrunners in terms of aiding on to their capacity. They are expected to see strong growth across verticals.”

Talking about buy calls, Agarwal said, “Dr, Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is one of the few companies which has diversified their earnings base from the US alone to many markets now. So it’s pretty much diversified now.”

"We have to buy rating given the US pipeline remain strong baring one quarter here and there of launches. It is expected to show strong growth in the medium to long term. It’s much more diversified with a lot of option value attached and that’s why we have a buy rating here,” he said.

