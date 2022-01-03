Avenue Supermarts Q3FY22; here’s what to watch in results

Avenue Supermarts’ DMart, a supermarket chain, has given a quarterly update and Rs 9,065 crore is the highest quarterly number that the company has posted in terms of revenue.

Avenue Supermarts’ DMart, a supermarket chain, has given a quarterly update and Rs 9,065 crore is the highest quarterly number that the company has posted in terms of revenue and for perspective its 22 percent growth year on year (YoY) and a quarter on quarter (QoQ) growth of almost 16.5 percent.

Pre-pandemic as well, it's a growth of 34 percent from Q3FY20 and that's not all, the companies also opened 17 new stores in the quarter, which is on the higher side as far as their quarterly store opening is concerned and definitely the highest in the Q3 ever since the company listed too.

However, the stock has corrected about 20 percent from its record high as well and valuations wise, it's never been cheap and at 115 times FY23 price to earnings, it still continues to be expensive, but nevertheless, if it continues to post record numbers and continue to do well, maybe those valuations will hold on.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.