Updated : July 09, 2021 11:26:13 IST

Avenue Supermarts is due to declare its Q1FY22 earnings on Saturday, July 10.

The stock is at a record high ahead of its numbers tomorrow. Valuation-wise, DMart has never been cheaper and right now, it has never been more expensive at 88 times FY23 earnings.

The street is working with an overall consolidated revenue growth of 32.5 percent. EBITDA is expected to come in at 155 percent and margins are expected to come in at 5.5 percent.

The company opened four stores in Q1FY22 itself.

The net profit is likely to jump by almost 300 percent.

The management commentary will be extremely crucial on how the footfalls have recovered now that July looks a lot more relaxed than the first quarter.