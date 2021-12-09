Asian Paints refutes InGovern's claims on related-party transactions

The company has said that the reports released by InGovern is based on incorrect facts and premises. The company added that the concerned transactions will bring distinctive benefits to the company.

Paint major, Asian paints, has refuted all allegations made by InGovern on related-party transactions.

The company has said that the reports released by InGovern is based on incorrect facts and premises. The company added that the concerned transactions will bring distinctive benefits to the company.

Corporate governance advisory firm InGovern had claimed that Paladin Paints controlled by promoter directors formed 7 percent of value of goods purchased from promoter-led entities.

Watch video for more.