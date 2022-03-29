Analysts expect telecom companies to report a strong Q4FY22

The analysts expect telecom companies will report a strong quarter in Q4. There was a 20 percent prepaid tariff hike that was undertaken on December 1 by Bharti Airtel.

The full impact of that prepaid tariff hike will be felt in this quarter, which is positive for telecom companies and about 54 percent of Bharti’s total revenues come from the India business alone.

Bharti India’s mobile business is expected to see a 7-10 percent revenue growth this time and about 10-15 percent EBITDA growth purely in Q4 and the telecom companies, not just Bharti Airtel but Reliance Jio as well are expected to see a very good Q4.

The Indus Tower’s stake buy overhang is now behind the company, acquired 4.7 percent at a reasonable price of Rs 187.80 per share.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.