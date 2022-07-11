Inside Out: An in-depth analysis of APL Apollo Tubes and Sequent Scientific

In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on APL Apollo Tubes — a structural steel-based manufacturer in India. In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about a pharmaceutical company that is into animal healthcare - Sequent Scientific.

In this special show ‘Inside Out’, the focus is on APL Apollo Tubes — a structural steel-based manufacturer in India. The company has close to around 10 manufacturing units across the country. Its multi-product offerings include 1,500 varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications. The company serves as a one-stop shop for a wide range of products catering to a whole host of industries in India.

The company looks at avenues in which structural steel can be used to replace the existing material. Its target segment includes pre-engineered buildings, door frames, home decor, and the company is well placed because indications are that India has a huge potential for structural steel tubes.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anubhav Gupta, Group Chief Strategy Officer of APL Apollo Tubes, said, “We believe is that we should be able to achieve 4 million tonne sales volume by FY25, that is by March 2025. This suggests a 30 percent CAGR versus the 1.7 million tonne what we closed in FY22. So, we do believe that this a 25 to 30 percent CAGR.”

On EBITDA per tonne, Gupta said, “As far as our EBITDA per tonne range, we have been very vocal about it for many quarters that it should range from 4,500 to 5,500 per tonne. I mean, in worst of the quarters, we could be in the range of 4,500, but when things are okay, and as our Raipur plant starts, we will inch towards 5,000 and 5,250 and eventually 5500 — that is a target we have set for ourselves.”

In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about a pharmaceutical company that is into animal healthcare - Sequent Scientific.

Watch video for more