Alembic Pharma’s Gujarat plant hits regulatory hurdle; details here

Alembic Pharma’s Gujarat facility received 10 observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The facility was inspected twice in 2021 by the US FDA, pre the second wave of COVID-19 and then from October 28 to November 10.

According to analysts and experts, the observations will take time to solve since it’s a sterile injectable facility and as per reports, they have around 10 injectable filings from this particular plant.

