Alembic Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for its anticoagulant capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received a tentative nod from the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for its Dabigatran Etexilate capsules. It is not a final approval from the US FDA. It is one step away from final approval.

Dabigatran is an anticoagulant. The market size of the drug is quite significant, around $465-million for 12 months ending December 2021, according to IQVIA. They have currently received tentative approval for 75 mg, 110 mg as well as 150 mg of this particular drug.

Alembic has received a cumulative total of 162 ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) approvals (139 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Dabigatran Etexilate capsules are indicated for the reduction of risk of stroke and systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation in adult patients, treatment of deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in adult patients, reduction in the risk of recurrence of deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in adult patients, prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in adult patients following hip replacement surgery.

