AGS Transact Tech says digital business has been growing well

Payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies on Tuesday raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale that opens for public subscription on Wednesday. The initial public offering (IPO) is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore by the promoter and other selling shareholders.
As a part of the OFS, promoter Ravi B. Goyal will sell shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore. To discuss their business, the IPO, and their outlook, Company's CMD Ravi B Goyal and CFO Saurabh Lal spoke to CNBC-TV18.
Goyal said, “We have been there in the digital payment space, we are a very very well-diversified company. We are there in the cash payments also and we have been consistently generating a lot of cash flows from our cash business and investing in a growth business that is going to be a digital business. The digital business has been doing extremely well. We have seen a growth of almost 50 percent in our digital revenues.”
