AGS Transact Tech says digital business has been growing well

Payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies on Tuesday raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Wednesday. The initial public offering (IPO) is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore by the promoter and other selling shareholders. To discuss their business, the IPO and their outlook, Company's CMD Ravi B Goyal and CFO Saurabh Lal spoke to CNBC-TV18.

As a part of the OFS, promoter Ravi B. Goyal will sell shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore. To discuss their business, the IPO, and their outlook, Company's CMD Ravi B Goyal and CFO Saurabh Lal spoke to CNBC-TV18.

Goyal said, “We have been there in the digital payment space, we are a very very well-diversified company. We are there in the cash payments also and we have been consistently generating a lot of cash flows from our cash business and investing in a growth business that is going to be a digital business. The digital business has been doing extremely well. We have seen a growth of almost 50 percent in our digital revenues.”

