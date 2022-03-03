After share buyback, UPL promoters may sell company for family separation

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that promoters of UPL could sell the company to effect a family separation. Sources with direct knowledge said the promoters want to separate their economic interest and part ways. It is learnt that investment bankers have been hired and the upcoming share buyback is aimed at setting a valuation benchmark.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that promoters of UPL could sell the company to effect a family separation. Sources with direct knowledge said the promoters want to separate their economic interest and part ways.

It is learnt that investment bankers have been hired and the upcoming share buyback is aimed at setting a valuation benchmark.

UPL being a global company, there could be many global suitors who could be interested in buying out UPL and there could be a large M&A in the global arena as well.

The buyback launched by UPL is also at a premium to the current market price of the company.

It is learnt that a personal matter settlement could be the prime reason for promoters to look at a sale opportunity and cash in on their shareholding. There are three family members who are part of the board of UPL and in total hold 28 percent stake.

Watch video for more.