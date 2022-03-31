Advent International looks to delist DFM Foods from stock exchanges: Sources

CNBC-TV18 learned that DFM Foods could be planning to de-list the stock. CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar gets more details.

Private equity investors invest and acquire companies are making good returns but what has happened with DFM Foods which was acquired in 2019 by private equity firm Advent International, they are still languishing close to the price at which Advent International had bought them about three years back. That was around Rs 249.50 per share, and the stock has been seeing some pressure.

In terms of big strategic, aggressive, bold moves in the company, a private company may be better to manoeuvre from the Advent International point of view, and there may be more agility and that is the reason why there is a lot of serious thought at Advent International to look at a delisting of DFM Foods.

