Aditya Birla Fashion surged in trade on Tuesday after the board approved acquisition of online and offline rights of Reebok for Indian market. The company is likely to spend between Rs 75-100 crore on the acquisition.

The stock was trading 9 percent higher at Rs 290 around 2:18 pm.

