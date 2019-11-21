#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Add these stocks to your portfolio, recommends market expert Rajat Bose

Updated : November 21, 2019 10:21 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com on what is moving the markets today.

Bose’s top stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Buy State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss below Rs 326.50 and targets of Rs 335 and Rs 338.

  • Buy Infosys with a stop loss below Rs 710 and target of Rs 728 and Rs 731.

  • Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss below Rs 7,149 and targets of Rs 7,249 and Rs 7,287.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV