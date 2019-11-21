Add these stocks to your portfolio, recommends market expert Rajat Bose

VIDEOS

Updated : November 21, 2019 10:21 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com on what is moving the markets today.

Bose’s top stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss below Rs 326.50 and targets of Rs 335 and Rs 338.



Buy Infosys with a stop loss below Rs 710 and target of Rs 728 and Rs 731.



Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss below Rs 7,149 and targets of Rs 7,249 and Rs 7,287.



