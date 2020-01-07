Add these stocks to your portfolio, recommends market expert Rahul Mohindar

VIDEOS

Updated : January 07, 2020 10:46 AM IST

Market expert Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com gave his verdict on important stocks for Tuesday’s trade in an interview to CNBC-TV18.



Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 720 and target of Rs 756.



Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 234 and target of Rs 244.



Mohindar’s stock recommendations for the day are:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.