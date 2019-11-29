#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Add these stocks to your portfolio, recommends market expert Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities

Updated : November 29, 2019 02:49 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market Hemen Kapadia of KR Choksey Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Kapadia’s top stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Buy Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) at Rs 569 with a stop loss of Rs 563 and target of Rs 581.

  • Buy Bharti Airtel at Rs 446 with a stop loss of Rs 440 and target of Rs 458.

  • Sell Dabur at Rs 463 with a stop loss of Rs 468 and target of Rs 453.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
