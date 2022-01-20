Adani Wilmar likely to launch IPO on January 27

Adani Wilmar the company behind Fortune Oil is likely to launch its initial public offering on the 27th of January. The company looks to raise around Rs 3,600 crore through this IPO.

Adani Wilmar had filed the DRHP as well as the RHP for its IPO earlier in this week. The issue size is about 3,600 crore which has been reduced from the earlier 4,500 crore which the company was planning to raise.

The IPO is expected to close on January 31, and January 25 would be when the anchor book for this particular IPO is expected to get launched.

