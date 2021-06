VIDEOS

Updated : June 11, 2021 12:17:45 IST

The market cap of Adani Group has increased from Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 9.5 lakh crore in the past year, making Gautam Adani the second wealthiest Indian according to Hurun Global Rich List.

The rise in the group’s market cap has largely come from stocks like Adani Enterprises whose market cap is up 935 percent, which means it has risen 10-times in the past year, Adani Total Gas’ market cap is up 1,080 percent and Adani Transmission is up 690 percent in one year.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for interesting data on how just a small group of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) own a large chunk of the public shareholding of these stocks.