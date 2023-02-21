Adani Group loses Rs 20,000 crore in market capitalisation today

The Adani sell-off continues — the group stocks eroded a market capitalisation of close to Rs 20,000 crore on Tuesday. The fall in the market cap since the Hindenburg report now stands at over Rs 11 lakh crore.

Further, the market capitalisation of Adani Total Gas has eroded by more than Rs 3 lakh crore to slip below Rs 1 lakh crore.

Six out of the 10 Adani Group companies ended the day in the red, with Adani Total, Adani Green and Adani Transmission hitting the lower circuit.

As for individual stocks, Adani Total Gas has felt the hardest impact in terms of prices, down almost 77 percent from its peak. Adani Enterprises is down over 50 percent and continues to trade at the recent lows.

Adani Green Energy is down 70 percent with no recovery. Adani Transmission too has a similar story — almost down 70 percent and continues to trade at the recent lows.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Vivek Iyer for more details