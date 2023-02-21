English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsAdani Group loses Rs 20,000 crore in market capitalisation today
videos | Feb 21, 2023 5:35 PM IST

Adani Group loses Rs 20,000 crore in market capitalisation today

Profile image
By Vivek Iyer   Feb 21, 2023 5:35 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The Adani sell-off continues, the group stocks eroded a market capitalisation of close to Rs 20,000 crore on Tuesday. The fall in the market cap since the Hindenburg report now stands at over Rs 11 lakh crore.

The Adani sell-off continues — the group stocks eroded a market capitalisation of close to Rs 20,000 crore on Tuesday. The fall in the market cap since the Hindenburg report now stands at over Rs 11 lakh crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Want to start a business but afraid of funding winter? Here's why it can be a blessing in disguise

Want to start a business but afraid of funding winter? Here's why it can be a blessing in disguise

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Further, the market capitalisation of Adani Total Gas has eroded by more than Rs 3 lakh crore to slip below Rs 1 lakh crore.
Six out of the 10 Adani Group companies ended the day in the red, with Adani Total, Adani Green and Adani Transmission hitting the lower circuit.
Read Here | Adani is no longer a $100 billion group after the sell-off post January 24
As for individual stocks, Adani Total Gas has felt the hardest impact in terms of prices, down almost 77 percent from its peak. Adani Enterprises is down over 50 percent and continues to trade at the recent lows.
Adani Green Energy is down 70 percent with no recovery. Adani Transmission too has a similar story — almost down 70 percent and continues to trade at the recent lows.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Vivek Iyer for more details
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X