A daily look at the stocks that will be in focus today

Updated : October 23, 2019 09:02 AM IST

The Indian market is expected to open flat-to-negative as domestic investors remained cautious over Q2 earnings and global stocks dipped after British lawmakers rejected the govt's timetable to fast-track legislation for Brexit. At 7:08 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded 4 points or 0.03 percent lower at 11,622, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the top stocks to watch out for:

Axis Bank: The lender posted a healthy set of numbers for Q2, with the net interest income growing 17 percent.

RBL Bank: Q2 profit fell sharply by 73.4 percent year-on-year.

Asian Paints: The company’s Q2 profit grew 68 percent YoY to Rs 823 crore.

Subros: Production has started at its new plant in Ahmedabad’s Karsanpura village.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Jubilant Pharma received final approval for Clomipramine Hydrochloride Capsules USP.

JMC Projects: The company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,059 crore.

SpiceJet: Harsha Vardhana Singh, independent director, has resigned from the board.

Affle: Affle India announced filing of 14 patents in Singapore and the USA.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank launched its first international branch in Dubai.

Amara Raja: Intimation of Request letter received from Johnson Controls (Mauritius) seeking de-classification as a promoter.
