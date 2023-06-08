This analyst recommends buying Welspun India and Century Textile, here's why

Hathiramani's first recommendation is Welspun India, with a target price of Rs 112 and a stop loss at Rs 78. This stock has recently shown positive momentum after surpassing the Rs 75 level.

Technical analyst Manish Hathiramani from Deen Dayal Investments has identified two stocks as potential buys: Welspun India and Century Textile.

Encouragingly, the trading volumes have also been notable. However, Welspun India's share performance has remained stagnant over the past month.

The second buy recommendation is for Century Textile, with a target price of Rs 875 and a stop loss at Rs 700. Hathiramani believes that once the stock surpasses the Rs 700 level, the upward rally is likely to sustain.

Based on technical indicators, the stock has the potential to reach levels of Rs 900 to 950. The stock is up more than 7 percent in the last month.

