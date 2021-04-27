  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Market

Standout Brokerage Report: Jefferies constructive on Reliance Industries, TP at Rs 2,600 with buy rating

Updated : April 27, 2021 11:46:39 IST

Jefferies has put out a note on Reliance Industries and the global brokerage is constructive on RIL. It has set a target price of Rs 2,600 with a buy rating.

It says that the overseas investors are more constructive on Reliance Industries at this point in time compared to the domestic peers.

A majority of the investors believe that Reliance is turning out as a local champion with the right to win in retail and telecom.

Some investors believe that event-driven triggers are behind, but Jefferies believes that there are few more triggers left for the stock to re-rate.

-       One is the launch of affordable smartphone

-       The Future Group deal

-       O2C stake sale over the next 12 months.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement