Standout Brokerage Report: Jefferies constructive on Reliance Industries, TP at Rs 2,600 with buy rating

April 27, 2021

Jefferies has put out a note on Reliance Industries and the global brokerage is constructive on RIL. It has set a target price of Rs 2,600 with a buy rating.

It says that the overseas investors are more constructive on Reliance Industries at this point in time compared to the domestic peers.

A majority of the investors believe that Reliance is turning out as a local champion with the right to win in retail and telecom.

Some investors believe that event-driven triggers are behind, but Jefferies believes that there are few more triggers left for the stock to re-rate.

- One is the launch of affordable smartphone

- The Future Group deal

- O2C stake sale over the next 12 months.

: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.