Standard Chartered sees no impact on economy unless crude prices hit $150/bbl

Markets have seen a very steep sell-off in response of the escalation of the geopolitical tensions. How should investors approach this? Steve Brice, Chief Investment Officer of Standard Chartered Wealth Management discussed this further.

Oil prices will need to go to at least USD 150 per barrel for it to impact the global economy, said Steve Brice, Chief Investment Officer of Standard Chartered Wealth Management in an interview with CNBC-TV18. However, he sees that as a very low likelihood outcome.

It is difficult for people to conceptualize how to price geopolitical risks, he said. He believes, this is unlikely to have a material long-term impact on the global economy.

He is expecting the dollar to weaken going forward. He has been overweight equities and gold this year.

According to him, high crude prices are not much of a concern as the prices are gradually going up. “As geopolitical pressures ease, we may see a fall back in the oil prices which obviously would benefit India,” he said.

