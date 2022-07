CNBC-TV18’s brand new offering, the Editors’ Roundtable, brings the latest happenings of the week gone by, the big trends to watch, sharp insights and in-depth analyses from the CNBC-TV18 Editors.

What a week for the markets — the bulls finish on a high, Nifty closed in the green for the sixth straight day gaining four percent this week, and the big headline outside equities was the rupee hitting psychological 80 mark.

CNBC-TV18’s brand new offering, the Editors’ Roundtable, brings the latest happenings of the week gone by, the big trends to watch, sharp insights and in-depth analyses from the CNBC-TV18 Editors.

Watch video for more.