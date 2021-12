In a CNBC-TV18’s special show, Smart Money, Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle Consultants discussed the stocks one should watch out for in 2022.

In a CNBC-TV18’s special show, Smart Money, Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle Consultants discussed the stocks one should watch out for in 2022.

It is going to be a challenging year but still it is going to be pretty exciting, he said. He shared his views on CDSL, HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, Minda Industries, Praj Industries, Tata Power, Dixon Technologies and IEX.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.

Watch the accompanying video for the full interview.