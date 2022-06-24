“Every correction happens for a different reason and every time a correction happens, you feel that it is not going to get better – whether it was COVID-19 or demonetization or great financial crisis - but good investors are born on decisions they make when the going is tough,” Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO, Complete Circle Consultants said.

The market has been under a lot of pressure — the Nifty is now down 18 percent from the highs of October. So CNBC-TV18 thought that it would be a good idea to revisit some of the themes for this year. What would one buy in a market like this; does one buy at all? Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO, Complete Circle Consultants, chimes in.

“Every correction happens for a different reason and every time a correction happens, you feel that it is not going to get better — whether it was COVID-19 or demonetization or the great financial crisis — but good investors are born on decisions they make when the going is tough,” he said.

