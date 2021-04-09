  • SENSEX
Smart Money: Looking to invest in US equities? Experts discuss the pros and cons

Updated : April 09, 2021 04:41 PM IST

In this episode of ‘Smart Money’, the focus is on investing directly in the overseas market and specifically in the US markets.

With NASDAQ, S&P 500 at record highs and tech stocks performing well, it is important to understand the taxation and currency angle before investing in these indices.

To understand the advantages and disadvantages of investing in the US markets, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke to Viram Shah, co-founder and CEO of Vested Finance and Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research and Analytics.

