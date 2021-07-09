  • SENSEX
Smart Money: Demystifying technical analysis of markets

Updated : July 09, 2021 17:39:00 IST

Our special show Smart Money invites marquee guests with decades of experience to help decode, demystify and debunk what's going on in the markets.

Smart Money also aims to help you plan your financial future with expert guidance. This week's featured guest is Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research.

In this episode, Shah discusses the principles of Dow Theory, how to read and use patterns, determining relative strength, the concept of moving averages and the significance of market breadth.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.
