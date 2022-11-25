English
    market News

    Smart Money | Perseverance makes all the difference in market and in business, says Amisha Vora

    By Sonia Shenoy   Nov 25, 2022 5:10 PM IST (Published)
    Amisha Vora, Chairperson and MD of Prabhudas Lilladher recently acquired Prabhudas Lilladher Group upping her stake to 96 percent.

    As a part of the ‘Outstanding Women in Finance’ series, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke with Amisha Vora, Chairperson and MD of Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Vora, a believer in ‘there is no shortcut to hard work’, now insists on adding perseverance to the hard work. “In the markets and also in the business, perseverance makes all the difference,” she said.
    She recently acquired Prabhudas Lilladher Group upping her stake to 96 percent. When asked the reason behind this move, she replied, “This is going to be the best decade for India. Also, this is one of the very well-respected brands, it is a national brand. I thought that this is the time when I need to take this plunge and take it further more professional as well as independent.”
    Right now, the group is a combination of ownership and management — four partners looking after the business, managing and owning the business. Sharing her vision for the group, she said ownership is one aspect but hereon the management will be further delegated with commensurate returns in terms of whether equity stake or ESOPs managing the growth.
    Vora also shared her views on India's opportunity, women in leadership roles, women in finance, the gender pay gap in finance and changing dynamics of the stock market.
