Should investors apply to LIC IPO? Here are key risks to know before applying

The much awaited Life Insurance Corporation IPO is just a few days away and is expected to be the biggest to hit Dalal Street yet. While LIC remains the market leader in the insurance space, it has been losing some of its market share recently. In the first six months of FY22 the company has lost market share to the tune of 500 basis points to private life insurance companies. However despite this, LIC commands an overall market share of 61 percent.

The much awaited Life Insurance Corporation IPO is just a few days away and is expected to be the biggest to hit Dalal Street yet.

However as thousands wait with bated breath, there are a few risks that need to be factored in.

While LIC remains the market leader in the insurance space, it has been losing some of its market share recently. In the first six months of FY22 the company has lost market share to the tune of 500 basis points to private life insurance companies. However despite this, LIC commands an overall market share of 61 percent.

The company also faces tax claims of nearly Rs 75,000 crore and has over 60 litigations with taxman. There is no mention of any provision being kept aside to address these claims in the DRHP.

Watch video to know more.