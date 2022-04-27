This is a crucial level to watch out for on the Nifty50

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday following two days of losses, in a rebound aided by gains across sectors. Heavyweights Reliance, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the biggest movers for headline indices, though weakness in Axis Bank limited the upside.

The next eight days are the most important for global markets. There are a lot of earnings and these earnings lead up to the FOMC decision. And when the market is reacting horribly to bad numbers and badly to good numbers, it is telling about a macro shift happening. This market is about the macro shift.

Having said that, in a market like this one cannot be chasing because if one is chasing this market, one is getting punished, and the gap ups and gap downs are not working. If one takes a leap of faith that next morning I am going to have either a gap up or a gap down then one is rewarded. If you wait to trade on that side, it is not working. The market is trapping on one side and moving on the other side.

If last week’s low is holding – 16,824 then perhaps the market can recover but the larger texture is ‘sell on rally’.

