See market headwinds; correction likely: Enam Holdings' Sridhar Sivaram

Updated : April 28, 2021 12:22:07 IST

Will the markets correct considering the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic? We expect to see some time correction, said Sridhar Sivaram, investment director at Enam Holdings, on Wednesday. He added that he sees headwinds in the market and expects them to stay.

"If there is a consolidation, it is good for the health of the market. I do not see the market running away, there is a lot of headwinds right now,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sivaram said, “We would see some sort of a time correction. The market may not have corrected much but it is also struggling to get past its earlier highs. Therefore, there will be a time correction and it will depend on how the US market behaves; if we see a correction there we will see a correction in other emerging markets too.”

Sivaram also said that bigger banks better positioned to handle stress from the second wave (COVID-19).

Talking about banks, Sivaram said, “At this stage, there is a possibility, given the lockdowns we are seeing the economic activities have significantly come down and this could show up in some sort of NPA numbers in 3-6 months to come. I think the banks are better positioned to handle (stress from the second wave of COVID-19) that, they have excess provisioning and that’s how I will be positioning myself which is to stay put with large banks both private and public.”

According to him, global demand for metals has gone up on account of the push to infrastructure. “We are seeing many commodities at significant highs, not from past one year but multiyear highs. We still think that metals have significant upside from where we are right now,” said Sivaram.

