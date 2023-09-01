SEBI's recent action to oversee finfluencers has garnered attention — experts share their insights

Last week, SEBI, India's market regulator, made headlines as it aimed to tighten regulations on collaborations between finfluencers and regulated entities.

SEBI's consultation papers are divided into two main areas. The first paper focuses on the payments associated with the financial advice and education provided by finfluencers. It examines the business model and the payments made by investors to registered investment advisors or research analysts.

The second paper delves into whether regulated entities, such as mutual funds and brokers, should establish partnerships with finfluencers.

Vivek Bajaj, Co-Founder of StockEdge, and Anushka Rathod, a Finance Content Creator, recently discussed the implications of these developments on the growing finfluencer industry and shared their perspectives during a conversation with CNBC-TV18's Sonia Shenoy on the show 'Smart Money.'

