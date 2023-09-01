CNBC TV18
SEBI's recent action to oversee finfluencers has garnered attention — experts share their insights

Vivek Bajaj, Co-Founder of StockEdge, and Anushka Rathod, a Finance Content Creator, recently discussed the implications of these developments on the growing finfluencer industry and shared their perspectives during a conversation with CNBC-TV18's Sonia Shenoy on the show 'Smart Money.'

By Sonia Shenoy   | Yash Jain  Sept 1, 2023 6:06:02 PM IST (Published)

Last week, SEBI, India's market regulator, made headlines as it aimed to tighten regulations on collaborations between finfluencers and regulated entities.

SEBI's consultation papers are divided into two main areas. The first paper focuses on the payments associated with the financial advice and education provided by finfluencers. It examines the business model and the payments made by investors to registered investment advisors or research analysts.
The second paper delves into whether regulated entities, such as mutual funds and brokers, should establish partnerships with finfluencers.
For the complete discussion, please refer to the accompanying video.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

