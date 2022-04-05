SEBI briefs parliament committee over regulatory issues with IPOs, volatility, IFSC, AIFs

SEBI Chairperson Madhavi Puri Buch briefed parliamentary standing committee on finance on regulatory issues concerning IPO's, volatility, IFSC and Alternate Investment Funds.CNBC-TV18 has learnt that SEBI informed the panel that it is working with government in firming up draft of the ‘Unified Securities Market Code’.

SEBI Chairperson Madhavi Puri Buch briefed parliamentary standing committee on finance on regulatory issues concerning IPO's, volatility, IFSC and Alternate Investment Funds.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that SEBI informed the panel that it is working with government in firming up draft of the ‘Unified Securities Market Code’.

The markets regulator also said that a monitoring system is being developed for recording and monitoring of the security created and monitoring of covenants of non-convertible securities.

SEBI officials also briefed the panel on cyber security measures being taken. Steps have been taken to enhance regulatory framework after recent spate of IPO's, including new tech companies.

It is learnt that SEBI briefed the committee that a consultation paper has been issued to seek inclusion of disclosure of relevant Key Performance Indicators. SEBI also said that there shall be graded surveillance measures on securities with price not commensurate with financial health and fundamentals.

