SEBI boost for commodity indices

SEBI, on Thursday, said that it will be allowing recognized stock exchanges with commodity derivatives index to introduce options trading in commodity derivatives.

There are all sort of conversations going on where the NSE, BSE, which exchange can apply and start options trading.

It has been given to understand that at this point of time, only Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will be eligible when it comes to allowing options trading in commodity derivatives indices.

