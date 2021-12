The market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), will be conducting its last board meeting before the Union Budget today.

The market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), will be conducting its last board meeting before the Union Budget today.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that crucial amendments are expected to be discussed around initial public offering (IPO) regulations, preferential allotment of shares as well as the settlement timeframe.

Watch the accompanying video of Yash Jain for more details.