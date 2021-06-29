SEBI board meet today: Agenda and expectations

VIDEOS

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) board is to meet later today (Tuesday) and there are two main things to watch out for.

First, norms for independent directors and second, the framework as far as market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) like exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations are concerned.

SEBI might discuss ownership norms for MIIs and it may raise the shareholding cap for stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.

Also, on the agenda would be to make certain changes that will make it easier for new players to come into space, start exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories. Hence easier access to space and regulations pertaining to that could also be discussed and some changes could be made there as well.

