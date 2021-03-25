  • SENSEX
SEBI board meet: Market regulator to look at changes in delisting and more

Updated : March 25, 2021 03:48 PM IST

The SEBI board will meet today to consider changes in delisting and shareholding regulations for MIIs or Market Infrastructure Institutions.

On delisting regulations, it may look at formalising indicative pricing for delisting and allow promoters to specify indicative price which shall not be less than floor price. It is also expected to ask companies to disclose voting pattern of independent directors for board resolution on delisting.

With regards to reverse book building, SEBI may ask companies to not disclose unconfirmed bids on exchanges. Post reverse book building, SEBI may mandate promoters to accept the delisting price if it is the same as the floor price.

