SBI MF likely to file IPO papers by Jun 2022

SBI Mutual Fund is likely to file DRHP for an IPO with Sebi by June this year. SBI Mutual Fund could look to raise around Rs 4,000 to 5,000 crore through this IPO and this IPO could value SBI Mutual Fund at about Rs 40,000 to 50,000 crore.

Now, this IPO is going to be a complete offer for sale which means no funds would come to the company, but the two selling shareholders State Bank of India and Amundi Asset Management, they might sell stake to the tune of 6 percent and 4 percent respectively.

