SBI Balanced Advantage Fund collects $2 billion, making it India's largest new fund offer

CNBC-TV18's Sumaira Abidi reports that SBAF collecting $2 billion is testimony to the fact that retail investors are pumping money into the Indian market in record numbers.

India's largest fund house, SBI Mutual Fund, on Friday said it has collected Rs 14,500 crore through its new fund offer SBI Balanced Advantage Fund (SBAF), making it the county's largest NFO so far.

CNBC-TV18's Sumaira Abidi reports that SBAF collecting $2 billion is testimony to the fact that retail investors are pumping money into the Indian market in record numbers. The fund house has collected almost 100 percent of proceeds from retail investors.

The SBAF has beaten the Bharat-22 ETF by just a breath. Last month, IPru Flexicap NFO too collected close to Rs 10,000 crore.

Watch video for more.