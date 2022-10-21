This episode of, ‘Editor’s Round Table’ will look back at the year that was and preview how the new year is likely to pan out with Madhu Kela, Founder of MK Ventures and Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Management.

It's the end of another eventful year for Dalal Street. While Nifty is marginally in the red for the year, India has managed to outperform most of its peers as the Ukraine war, soaring inflation and monetary tightening roiled sentiment across the world.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video