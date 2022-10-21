    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homevideos Newsmarket News

    Samvat 2079: Madhu Kela, Sunil Singhania discuss market report card at Editors' Roundtable

    Samvat 2079: Madhu Kela, Sunil Singhania discuss market report card at Editors' Roundtable

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Anuj Singhal
    This episode of, ‘Editor’s Round Table’ will look back at the year that was and preview how the new year is likely to pan out with Madhu Kela, Founder of MK Ventures and Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Management.

    It's the end of another eventful year for Dalal Street. While Nifty is marginally in the red for the year, India has managed to outperform most of its peers as the Ukraine war, soaring inflation and monetary tightening roiled sentiment across the world.
    Also Read:Samvat 2079: Economists evaluate India and growth ahead
    A bunch of stocks delivered double-digit and even triple-digit returns. This episode of, ‘Editor’s Round Table’ will look back at the year that was and preview how the new year is likely to pan out with Madhu Kela, founder of MK Ventures, and Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Management.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
