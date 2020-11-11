Samvat 2077: Here are Motilal Oswal’s top bets this Diwali

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : November 11, 2020 03:58 PM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Broking & Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, is positive on cement sector. Within the sector, Khemka is bullish on UltraTech Cement.

“In the cement space, UltraTech being the largest, the strongest brand, pan India presence, and one of the best financials, that is a preferred pick to play the cement sector,” he said.

In the telecom space, Khemka is positive on Bharti Airtel. “We believe Bharti Airtel with the best financials among the telecom space is best suited to benefit. The price correction offers very good entry opportunity for long term investors,” he said.

Khemka said he likes the entire consumer discretionary space, but within the sector he likes Crompton Consumer the most. Khemka is also positive on Dabur.

Within the banking space, he said, “If I were to look at from a 1 year perspective and from margin of safety perspective, I would prefer State Bank of India (SBI),” he said.

Khemka likes Divis Laboratories within the pharmaceutical space. “Post the quarterly results, we have upgraded the target price of Divis to about Rs 3,900. So that gives us further room for upside in Divis,” he said.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.