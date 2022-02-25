0

Russia-Ukraine war: Long-term impact of sanctions, Russian retaliation a big question, says expert

By Latha Venkatesh   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
“We could considerably be entering into some sort of new cold-war politically and economically between Russia and NATO countries,” said said Alastair Newton, Co-Founder & Director at Alavan Business Advisory in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The intensity of fighting will be over fairly quickly. "We are looking at a couple of weeks rather than a couple of months," he said.
The intensity of fighting will be over fairly quickly. “We are looking at a couple of weeks rather than a couple of months,” he said.
He thinks there has been a bit of an overreaction on energy prices so far. Russia is not the only game in town, Iran may come back into energy markets in the course of the next couple of weeks, he said.

In terms of the impact on trade between Russia and India, Victor Abramowicz, Principal at Ostoya Consulting doesn’t expect there to be direct impact on Indian markets. However, as those financial effects spin out of time, it can go in a variety of interesting directions, he said.
