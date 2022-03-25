0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Russia-Ukraine war hits fertiliser supply; here’s why

Profile image
By Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
Mini

As the Russia-Ukraine war has led to supply disruptions and sent global fertiliser prices soaring, have seen a sharp surge in the last month.

As the Russia-Ukraine war has led to supply disruptions and sent global fertiliser prices soaring, have seen a sharp surge in the last month.
The raw materials used for the production of fertiliser are natural gas, phosphoric acid, ammonia, sulphur and rock phosphates. All of these are produced by Russia in large quantities; in fact, Russia is one of the biggest producers of ammonia supply.
India, in particular, depends highly on Russia for particular raw materials.
Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war impacts India's fertiliser production
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra to know more about what this means for fertiliser makers in India.
Also Read: Ukraine-Russia War and India: Here’s how it’s impacting agri, pharma, oil space
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More