Russia-Ukraine conflict de-escalating may lead to relief rally in markets: Neuberger Berman

Conrad Saldanha, Portfolio Manager, Neuberger Berman Emerging Market Fund discussed about the market and investing in volatile times.

“There could be a relief rally if the Russia-Ukraine conflict does de-escalate in reality,” he said.

He believes it is best to stay conservative and focused on liquidity and on better quality companies that can have pricing power given where the markets have come from, he said.

According to him, crude oil prices will not only impact economy but also individual businesses.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

