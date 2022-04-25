A mix of risk-off sentiment and higher US yields has boosted the dollar with the DXY Index ending above 101 last week.

Risk assets were under pressure last week. A massive sell-off was seen on Wall Street on Friday, however, the bigger cut was witnessed in Chinese stocks -- of over 4 percent for the week -- owing to growth concerns and disappointment over the amount of policy support provided so far.

This is showing up in demand worries weighing on commodity as well as energy and metals prices.

The other dominant theme is rising yields in the US and Europe due to hawkish Fed and European Central Bank (ECB). Front-end rates are broadly being re-priced.

Hence there is clearly a risk-off tone at the start of this week.

