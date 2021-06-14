  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Market

Risk in market has increased, warns Vikas Khemani; adds Q1 earnings could trigger correction

Updated : June 14, 2021 13:31:15 IST

Vikas Khemani, Founder of Carnelian Capital Advisors on Monday warned that the risk in markets has increased and investors need to be cautious about putting in fresh capital.

“I do believe that little bit of a risk is right now there in the market. One has to be careful before committing any new capital. I am not worried about the sustainability of the recovery, of the economy over the next 3-5 years, but markets never go one way. They give you periods of corrections and consolidations,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Khemani expects the market to correct given that earnings in Q1 could be weak. “Can you see the market correct in some time? Possibly yes because I think you have seen a sharp run, you still have Q1 earnings which are going to reasonably tapered but that is kind of expected in the market,” he reasoned.

Khemani also said that there is strong demand on the manufacturing side and the real estate sector is coming back.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement