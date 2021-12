2021 saw the Nifty gain 24 percent making it the best year of annual returns since 2017. Metal and IT stocks were the leaders of the rally.

It was the year where bulls mostly had their way, but not before a couple of months where the bears also had their say. The Nifty was higher by 24 percent at the end of the year and the Sensex was higher by 22 percent.

